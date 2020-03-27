Designated US Govt Employees leave US Embassy in Baghdad

Due to a combination of security conditions and restricted travel options as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the US State Department has ordered the departure of designated U.S. Government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil.

Visa services at both posts remain suspended. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.

Please note that the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is not providing public services. U.S. citizens in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region who need emergency services can contact [email protected] U.S. citizens elsewhere in Iraq should contact [email protected] emergency assistance.

If you are a U.S. citizen in Iraq on a temporary visit and desire assistance to return to the United States when a flight is available, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Actions to Take:

Depart Iraq by commercial transportation as soon as possible

Monitor local media for updates

Review personal security plans

Remain aware of surroundings

Review the complete Travel Advisory for Iraq

Visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas

Assistance:

American Citizen Services Unit, U.S. Embassy Baghdad (public access suspended) or U.S. Consulate Erbil - 413 Ishtar, Ankawa, Erbil, Iraq [email protected] [email protected] https://iq.usembassy.gov



(Source: US Embassy)