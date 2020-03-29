Despite Turmoil and Coronavirus, Iraqi Protests Continue

By Azhar Al-Rubaie, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Despite Political Turmoil and Coronavirus, Iraq's Protest Movement Continues

With neighboring Iran one of the most severely affected areas of coronavirus, Iraqi authorities are also confirming rising infections and deaths despite closing the border between the two states.

However, Iraqi protestors maintain that "oppression and fear are more dangerous than coronavirus," and have consistently demonstrated a will to continue what has become known as the October 2019 revolution.

Full report here.