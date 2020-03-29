Navigate

Coronavirus Damages Iraqi Economy

By on 29th March 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Coronavirus damages Iraqi economy with fall in tourism, oil prices

As of March 23, Iraq had registered 266 novel coronavirus cases, with 23 deaths. Although Iraq is much better off than many other countries, the fast-growing number of cases - 33 new infections and three more deaths in a 24-hour period - indicate that Iraq soon may face a very difficult situation.

Also, measures the government has taken to fight the virus have damaged the economy; these steps have included imposing a curfew, closing roads between cities and canceling all religious tourism.

This is not mention the oil price drop.

Click here to read the full story.

