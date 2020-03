By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Implementation of curfew to fight COVID-19 proves difficult in Iraq

Iraq is working hard to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which had infected 382 people in the country as of March 26, killing 36.

However, people's refusal to comply with government instructions threatens to exacerbate the health situation.

Click here to read the full story.