Navigate

Navigation

Implications of the Coronavirus for Iraq

By on 30th March 2020 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By Aymen Al-Faisal, for the Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Implications of the Coronavirus on the Overall Situation in Iraq

With the spread of the coronavirus globally, many countries around the world face several challenges in the absence of any looming solutions so far.

Economies are the most affected by this virus that led to restrict the movement and the freedom of travel between countries, limit the transport of goods by sea and land, and raise spending on precautionary measures to limit the virus spread.

Since the discovery of the virus in January, the stock market has not declined only in China, but it has impacted the Asian and the American markets as well.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

Video: Iraq Bans Iran Arrivals amid Coronavirus Fears Iran, Iraq Stress Joint Measures to Combat Coronavirus Video: Pilgrimage Continues despite Coronavirus Coronavirus Damages Iraqi Economy
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply