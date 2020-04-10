Virtual Roundtable: Iraq in Uncertain Times

From the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Participants:

Toby Dodge, Associate Fellow, MENA Programme, Chatham House

Mac Skelton, Director, IRIS, American University of Iraq-Sulaimani

Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Investment Officer, AFC Iraq Fund

Hanaa Edwar, Co-founder and Chairperson, Iraqi Al-Amal Association

Chair: Renad Mansour, Senior Research Fellow, MENA Programme, Chatham House

The first months of 2020 have proven tumultuous for Iraq. The US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January threatened to engulf the region in war and led to continued tit-for-tat violence between the US and Iran that has become almost a daily reality in Baghdad.

Amid the ongoing protests that since last October have challenged the social contract and led to a violent response claiming 600 deaths and injuring tens of thousands, the government is still without a prime minister after Adil abd al-Mehdi's resignation in November 2019, leaving the country directionless.

Most recently, the spread of COVID-19 threatens to expose a mismanaged healthcare system. At the same time, the rapid fall in the price of oil has impacted the government's ability to respond to or cope with these crises.

At this virtual roundtable, part of the Chatham House Iraq Initiative, experts explore these developments and try to unpack the implications for Iraq's fragile peace and stability.

