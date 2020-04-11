President taps Intelligence Chief to form New Govt

From Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's president taps intelligence chief to form new government

With the appointment of intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as Iraq's new prime minister-designate, Iraq's President Barham Salih is attempting for the third time this year to end a months-long political deadlock.

Kadhimi is the latest candidate tasked with forming a government after Adnan al-Zurfi, unable to obtain support among Iraq's political parties, withdrew his bid Thursday morning.

"This decision will not stop me from serving the public through my current parliamentary position. I will continue to work and prepare the country for the upcoming early elections and other challenges," Zurfi said on Twitter.

