Navigate

Navigation

US signals support for New PM-Designate

By on 13th April 2020 in Politics, Security

By Bryant Harris for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Intel: US signals support for Iraq's latest prime minister-designate

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo signaled support for Iraq's newest prime minister-designate, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in a statement on Monday.

"The United States looks forward to the formation of a new Iraqi government capable of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, ameliorating the country's current economic distress and bringing arms under state control," Pompeo said in a statement.

"We welcome that [Shiite], Sunni and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation and hope the new government puts Iraq's interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people."

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

PM-Designate faces Challenges in gaining Support Al-Zurfi Withdraws; Iraq Appoints Third PM-Designate Pompeo calls on Iraq to Enact Reforms and Tackle Corruption PM-Designate faces Pressure on Cabinet Choices
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply