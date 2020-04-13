US signals support for New PM-Designate

By Bryant Harris for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Intel: US signals support for Iraq's latest prime minister-designate

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo signaled support for Iraq's newest prime minister-designate, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in a statement on Monday.

"The United States looks forward to the formation of a new Iraqi government capable of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, ameliorating the country's current economic distress and bringing arms under state control," Pompeo said in a statement.

"We welcome that [Shiite], Sunni and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation and hope the new government puts Iraq's interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people."

