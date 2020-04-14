Survey: Perceptions of Security and Police in Iraq

Perceptions of security and police in Iraq - Baseline Survey Findings

This report by IOM Iraq and Yale Law School Center for Global Legal Challenges aims to shed light on the inter-related security and governance factors at play in three diverse communities in Iraq - Jubeil (Anbar), Hamdaniya (Ninewa) and Baradiyah (Basra) - as a way to contextualize and evaluate the effectiveness of community policing programming.

This baseline study evaluates civilians' attitudes and behaviors towards providers of security and justice; their perceptions of the legitimacy of the Iraqi government; police officers' attitudes and behaviors toward civilians; and the prevalence of crime and violence.

According to research findings, communities directly affected by the ISIL crisis perceive the greatest relative improvement in security, while governance and economic issues are at the top of community concerns across all communities.

The survey results also indicated heavy reliance on informal actors such as tribes and religious leaders for informal mediation and dispute resolution. When formal security actors are not trusted or considered less effective, positive attitudes towards non-state security actors increase.

Lastly, in all three communities, a majority of respondents would not allow female family members to report problems to the police on their own.

Click here to download the full report

(Source: IOM)