By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq relaxes coronavirus restrictions ahead of Ramadan

Iraq has scaled back some of its anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, allowing certain businesses to reopen, the government said.

A statement announced shops and factories can resume work during non-curfew hours, and exemptions for certain businesses, including bakeries and pharmacies, will be maintained. Schools, malls, mosques and restaurants remain closed.

Government offices can resume work, but staffing cannot exceed 25% of the workforce, the statement said.

Click here to read the full article.