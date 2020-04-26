IS steps up Attacks during Coronavirus Lockdown

By Adam Lucente for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Islamic State steps up attacks in Iraq during coronavirus lockdown

Iraq has been hit by a wave of Islamic State (IS) attacks during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Numerous operations by IS and unknown groups have occurred in Iraq's disputed territories in April.

Iraqi security forces and the US-led anti-IS coalition have also attacked the group several times this month.

One journalist in the disputed city of Kirkuk said the uptick began after the government imposed a curfew March 17 to fight the spread of the virus.

