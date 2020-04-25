Navigate

How the US Military should Leave Iraq

By on 25th April 2020 in Politics, Security

By Barbara Slavin, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A withdrawal of most US military forces from Iraq seems likely this year as the Iraqi government seeks to maintain some sort of diplomatic and economic relationship with the United States without alienating its powerful neighbor Iran.

How this withdrawal is managed will help determine future US influence not only in Iraq but in the Middle East as a whole.

Click here to read the full story.

