How the US Military should Leave Iraq

A withdrawal of most US military forces from Iraq seems likely this year as the Iraqi government seeks to maintain some sort of diplomatic and economic relationship with the United States without alienating its powerful neighbor Iran.

How this withdrawal is managed will help determine future US influence not only in Iraq but in the Middle East as a whole.

