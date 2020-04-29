Intelyse arranges COVID-19 Repatriation Flights

By John Lee.

Intelyse, a Sicuro Group company, has said it has successfully repatriated over 150 Iraqi citizens to Baghdad in time for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in addition to repatriating more than 80 British and EU citizens from Iraq to UK.

The direct flight to Baghdad departed London Stanstead on 23 April 2020.

The previous day, another Intelyse charter flew from Basra to London Stansted via Zagreb, carrying British and EU citizens who were stranded in Iraq's oilfields following the closure of all airports and cancellation of all scheduled flights due to coronavirus.

Both flights were arranged in cooperation with Empire Aviation.

Further repatriation flights are to be arranged depending on demand, the company said.