Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for March

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for March of 105,118,523 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.390 million barrels per day (bpd), essentially the same as the 3.391 million bpd exported in February.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 101,392,918 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,287,439 barrels, and from Qayara 129,049 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 309,117 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $2.962 billion at an average price of $28.182 per barrel.

February export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)