Investment Opportunity: Commercial Site in Bismayah City

By John Lee.

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced an investment opportunity for the construction of a commercial site in Bismayah City:

According to investment law no. 13 for the year 2006 as amended and its regulations, NIC is pleased to announce the investment opportunity of Constructing a commercial Site in Bismayah City - Zone A with total area of 10 dunams

Local and foreign companies willing to invest in this opportunity are invited to apply through filling in the Investment application form available on the NIC website: www.investpromo.gov.iq and provide all the documents mentioned in the application within (30) days from the date of publishing this announcement knowing that winning investor shall undertake the fees of local official newspapers announcements.

Required documents

application form (stamped and approved by the Administration dept. of the National Investment commission) with a buying receipt of the application form

Executive briefing

Economic feasibility study

Financing plan guarntied by a credited financial institution

Implementation Timetable

Company establishment papers and its final records with a briefing of its work history (legal person)

Copies of ID and passport of the investors (natural person)

Copies of ID and passport of the company representative

A list of the similar works previously implemented by the company or the investor (4 maximum)

For any further information please visit the NIC premises- Ones Stop Shop dept. located at Baghdad - (IZ next to Avicenna Hospital) or send email to: [email protected] or contact number 07706771719

(Source: NIC)