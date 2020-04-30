Coronavirus: Iraq Seeks More Aid From the US

By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly seeking financial assistance from the United States to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic and collapsing oil revenues.

Bloomberg quotes Health Minister-designate Jaafar Allawi as saying:

"We have been promised by the United States government as part of this strategy between Iraq and United States to help us financially ... I think there is a team negotiating now, or in the process of negotiation, to get Iraq some support, financial support, from America."

(Source: Bloomberg)