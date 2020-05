By Lujain Elbaldawi for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's health system meets the challenge of coronavirus

Iraq is preparing to ease its confinement measures as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country lessens, despite challenges to the health system and measures relating to the diagnosis, quarantine, treatment, and body disposal.

