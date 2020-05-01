GKP Directors Buy Shares

By John Lee.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced that it was informed on 30th April 2020 of the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Mr Ian Weatherdon (pictured), Chief Financial Officer, purchased 50,112 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited on 30 April 2020 at a price of 79.8p per share. In total Mr Weatherdon owns 50,112 common shares in the Company representing 0.024% of the issued share capital.

Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Commercial Officer, purchased 20,000 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited on 30 April 2020 at an average price of 84.225p per share. In total Mr Papineau-Legris owns 30,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.014% of the issued share capital.

(Source: GKP)