Iraq Stock Market hit New Lows

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th January 2020).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD503 (-12.6%) / $522 (-12.6%) (weekly change) (-23.7% and -25.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.5 bn ($1.2 mn).

Note: ISX will be open three days a week (Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays) next week, like this week. During that period, the lower daily price change limit will be 5% and the upper daily price change limit will be maintained at 10%.

ISX Company Announcements