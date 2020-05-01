Iraq Stock Market hit New Lows

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th January 2020).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD503 (-12.6%) / $522 (-12.6%) (weekly change) (-23.7% and -25.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.5 bn ($1.2 mn).
Note: ISX will be open three days a week (Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays) next week, like this week. During that period, the lower daily price change limit will be 5% and the upper daily price change limit will be maintained at 10%.
ISX Company Announcements
- Asiacell (TASC) increased its customer base by 5% y/y to 14.8 mn as end of 1Q20 due to the good growth in data users, according to its parent, the Qatari company Ooredoo. The company said "Revenue is higher than last year driven by growth in DATA and VAS revenues; impacted by COVID-19 in March 2020." TASC increased revenues 1% y/y to QAR1,085 mn ($296 mn) in 1Q20. EBITDA increased 0.4% y/y to QAR473 mn ($129 mn) in 1Q20, and EBITDA margin stayed at 44%. (Ooredoo)
- The ISX will hold its AGM on Jun. 26, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, the board of governors' 2019 report on the ISX's activity, and to discuss ISX program for the year 2020.
- Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) sent a letter to the CBI on Apr. 28, 2020 stating that due to the unexpected situations in the country and with imposing full curfew, the bank couldn't extend the subscription for additional 60 days to complete the subscription for full shares offered that started on Jan. 19, 2019 to increase their capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn. BTIB will notify when the capital increase procedures are complete.
- Al Nibal Al Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) decided to decrease its capital from IQD45 bn to IQD5 bn in its AGM held on Feb. 25, 2020.
- Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) resumed trading on Apr. 26, 2020 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements in its AGM held on March 10, 2020.
- Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Apr. 26, 2020 after electing 7 original and 7 alternative board members in its GA held on Feb. 22, 2020.
