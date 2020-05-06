Coronavirus "to Raise Poverty Rate to over 20%"

From Middle East Monitor, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Coronavirus to raise poverty rate in Iraq to over 20%, warns minister

Iraq's poverty rate is expected to rise to more than 20 per cent as a result of the halt in trading following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country's planning minister warned yesterday.

Nuri Al-Dulaimi told reporters in Baghdad that poverty in Iraq had amounted to 20 per cent, citing a survey carried out by his ministry in 2018.

"National poverty rate is expected to rise after a number of private sector workers had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

"Poverty in the country's southern province of Al-Muthanna has reached 52 per cent," Al-Dulaimi pointed out, calling on private businesses to "stimulate the sector".

Ninety per cent of Iraq's economy is dependent on oil sales, according to experts.Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has led numerous governments around the globe to impose a series of social and economic restrictions, in an effort to contain the virus outbreak, which has frozen the global production and slashed demand for goods and services.

The virus - declared as "pandemic" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) - has so far killed over 251,480 people and infected more than 3,633,833 globally, according to the US' Worldometer.

(Picture credit: Layth Maydi)