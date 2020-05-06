Navigate

Iraq Cuts Federal Budget from KRG

By on 6th May 2020 in Politics

By Dana Taib Menmy for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq cuts federal budget from KRG, Kurds defy it as political

Adel Abdul Mahdi's Iraqi caretaker government in Baghdad April 16 has ordered its Finance Ministry in an official document to cut federal budget contributions to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil, pushing the KRG toward bankruptcy and cutting off the payment of salaries to its civil servants.

