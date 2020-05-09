Iraq Stock Market Jumps 9%

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 7th May 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD548 (+9.0%) / $569 (-+9.0%) (weekly change) (-16.8% and -18.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.1 bn ($1.7 mn).

Note: As we are receiving multiple requests about investing in Iraq because the market is at a very low level, we are bringing the minimum investment down to $20 K for international retail investors.

ISX Company Announcements