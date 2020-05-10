Biogs of Iraq's New Cabinet

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Meet Iraq's new Cabinet

After months of deadlock and political crisis, and following the failure of two other prime minister-designates, the Iraqi parliament finally approved Mustafa Kadhimi for the premiership - also voting in favor of his government plan and 15 of 22 proposed ministers - on Wednesday. The remaining seven portfolios will be discussed and voted on later.

Most of his Cabinet members are technocrats with long histories of working in their areas of expertise, with no or little affiliation with political parties.

