Biog of New Finance Minister, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi

From Rabee Securities; re-published with permission by Iraq Business News:

Mr. Allawi was born in Baghdad in 1947.

He left Iraq in 1958 with his family after the 14 July Revolution (the 1958 Iraqi coup d'état, that resulted in the overthrow of the Hashemite monarchy in Iraq that had been established by King Faisal I in 1921 under the auspices of the British) due to the family's links to the monarchy.

Both his father, Abdul Amir Allawi served as minister of Health in several cabinets while his grandfather, Abdul Hadi Chalabi was head of the Senate.

Mr. Allawi is a nephew of Ahmad Chalabi (the founder of the Iraqi National Congress (INC) the President of the Governing Council of Iraq, and deputy prime minister).

A Shia Muslim, Allawi, went to school in the UK and graduated from MIT in the United States with a BSc in Civil Engineering in 1968. He completed an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1971, and studied at the London School of Economics.

After completing his MBA, he worked in international development for the World Bank. In 1978, he co-founded the Arab International Finance merchant bank. In 1992 he founded the Fisa Group which manages hedge funds. Between 1999 and 2002 he was a Senior Associate at St Antony's College, Oxford. He was part of the Iraqi exile opposition community during Saddam Hussein's rule in Iraq.

After 2003, he held the positions of Minister of Trade and Minister of Defense in the Interim Iraq Governing Council from September 2003 to 2004. From 2005 to 2006, he was Minister of Finance in the Iraqi Transitional Government.

He is also the author of several books including the widely reviewed "The Occupation of Iraq - Winning the War: Losing the Peace » in 2007. In it he says, "The situation in Iraq is complex, dangerous and fraught with poor alternatives. But it is not hopeless." In 2009, he published his second book, "The Crisis of Islamic Civilization", and in 2014 he published the first major biography of King Faisal I, "Faisal I of Iraq".

The New York Times Book Review called The Occupation of Iraq "...the most comprehensive historical account of the disastrous aftermath of the American Invasion." In October 2009 the Washington Institute for Near East Policy announced that The Crisis of Islamic Civilization was awarded the Silver Prize of its annual book prize. In December 2009, The Economist named The Crisis of Islamic Civilization one of the Best Books of 2009.

He was elected as a Senior Visiting Fellow at Princeton University for 2008-2009 and has held several visiting scholar positions since.

Mr. Allawi started serving as both finance minister and acting oil minister in Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government.

At Rabee Securities we wish the new Minister best of luck at these difficult times.

(Source: Rabee Securities)