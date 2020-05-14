Boosting Iraq's Tech Start-Ups

IBBC Tech Forum hosts investor panel on ' What Iraq can do to boost its Tech Start up Economy'

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has held a well-attended panel discussion on Iraq tech start up economy, with leading investors and practitioners, including :

Mohammed Khudairi, partner of Khudairi Group and Co-Founder of Iraq tech Ventures ;

and Co-Founder of ; Dawssar Charchafchi, MD of Media World digital agency;

digital agency; Bassam Falah, CEO of Innovest and Ruwad Al Iraq start ups;

and start ups; Bilal Qureshi, Manager of GSMA Innovation Fund ; and,

; and, Patricia Letayf, Operations Director of Five One Labs.

The vibrant discussion covered the evolution of investment from idea to start up and scale ups, articulating some of the challenges and reforms that investors need to enable further investment in Iraq's tech market.

Of particular note is the observation that Iraqi talent is no different from elsewhere, but the conditions for it to flourish are more challenging on a number of levels, not least Government bureaucracy, lack of long term patient capital, the need to encourage corporate families to invest in innovation and access to internet and sufficient tech skills for start ups.

The IBBC is noting the key obstacles and formulating suggestions for reform, not just for Tech start ups but also Fintech requirements that will speed up and enable the adoption of new businesses and tech into Iraq.

The next panel is with the World Bank to discuss their recent report on 'transforming Iraq's digital economy.

(Source: IBBC)