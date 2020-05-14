Cement Producers Association of Iraq Joins WCA

The World Cement Association has announced today that it is welcoming the Cement Producers Association of Iraq (CPAI) as an Affiliate Member of its international network.

Ian Riley, CEO at WCA, said:

"In these challenging and uncertain times, it's more important than ever that organisations and individuals from across the global cement community can come together to explore opportunities for collaboration, share knowledge and support one another.

"We're therefore especially pleased to be welcoming CPAI to our membership right now and look forward to working together on a range of ongoing initiatives."

CPAI counts among its members 12 of Iraq's leading cement producers, which together represent around 25 million tpa of production capacity.

Since it was founded in 2013, CPAI has held an annual conference to explore the current state and future outlook for Iraq's cement market. These events have a particular focus on developing the cement sector generally, overcoming specific production challenges and constraints, and creating opportunities for technical cooperation between members.

CPAI also works closely with the Iraqi government on regulation and new legislation affecting domestic markets, as well as with peers in the Arab Union for Cement and Building Materials, of which it is a member.

With its quarterly magazine for cement manufacturers, and a busy calendar of workshops and seminars, CPAI keeps its members up to date on the latest industry and technical developments around the world.

CPAI Chairman Nasir Almadany explained:

"We are really looking forward to continuing our mission to promote Iraq's cement industry on a global basis by working with the WCA.

"Collaboration and learning have always been central to our work, and we've been really impressed with the way WCA embodies these values through its member services, events, forums and seminars".

Affiliate Membership is designed for regional or national cement associations and other partner groups, which are not-for-profit organisations working in areas related to the objectives of the WCA.

Through this membership, WCA invites companies to be part of its network and together improve industry standards worldwide.

(Source: WCA)