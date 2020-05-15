Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th May 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD552 (+0.7%) / $573 (+0.7%) (weekly change) (-16.2% and -18.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.2 bn ($1.8 mn).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from May 22, 2020 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on May 31, 2020. ISX will resume trading five days a week starting May 31, 2020 (Sunday). The lower daily price change limit will be maintained at 5% and the upper daily price change limit will be maintained at 10%.
ISX Company Announcements
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Islamic Investment & Finance (BAME) with a capital of IQD100 bn will start trading on May 17, 2020 in the non-regular market. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- Rajih Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BRAJ) with a capital of IQD250 bn will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company's shares.
- ISX suspended trading of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) starting on May. 12 due to the GA that will be held on May. 17 to elect 7 original and 7 alternative board members.
- Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) resumed trading on May. 12 after disclosing its financial statements and deciding to increase the company's capital to IQD1.36 bn through 10% rights issue.
No comments yet.