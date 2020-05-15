Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th May 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD552 (+0.7%) / $573 (+0.7%) (weekly change) (-16.2% and -18.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.2 bn ($1.8 mn).

Note: ISX will be closed starting from May 22, 2020 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on May 31, 2020. ISX will resume trading five days a week starting May 31, 2020 (Sunday). The lower daily price change limit will be maintained at 5% and the upper daily price change limit will be maintained at 10%.

ISX Company Announcements