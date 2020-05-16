Peshmerga pushes for Joint Security Talks with Baghdad

By Jared Szuba for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Peshmerga Ministry pushes for joint security talks with Baghdad

The Peshmerga Ministry of Iraq's Kurdistan Region said it will send a delegation to Baghdad to discuss security cooperation and the situation in the disputed territories.

Maj. Gen. Babakr Faqe Ahmed, general media director at the Peshmerga Ministry, did not specify to reporters today when the delegation would go, saying the ministry was waiting until the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is fully in office.

