To Stop a US-Iran War, Finlandize Iraq

To Stop a U.S.-Iran War, Finlandize Iraq

A the coronavirus pandemic rages around the world and Americans remain divided on reopening the economy, lawmakers in the United States seem united on one issue: an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives agrees that the conventional arms embargo on Iran, due to expire in October, should be renewed.

While it is indisputable that Iran supports terrorism and should have its access to conventional weapons curtailed, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's so-called maximum-pressure campaign carries a bigger danger:

The United States could get caught in another war of choice in the Middle East.

