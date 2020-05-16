Iraq's New PM must Manage Expectations

By Rend Al-Rahim (pictured), for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's new prime minister must manage expectations

Mustafa al-Kadhimi was confirmed as prime minister of Iraq on May 6 and the task before him has rightly been called a suicide mission.

There is hardly any national issue that does not present a potentially crippling challenge for al-Kadhimi.

He faces a virtually bankrupt treasury, public sector expenses that are among the highest in the world, collapsing public services, entrenched corruption, a resurgent Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), rogue militias, rising US-Iran tensions, and the prospect of renewed demonstrations as the summer advances.

