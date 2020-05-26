What Message is PM Sending to the Public?

By Muhammad Al-Waeli, for the London School of Economics (LSE). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What Message is Iraq's New Prime Minister Sending to the Public?

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has been in office for only two weeks, but his style of governance is becoming clearer through the heavy signalling campaign he has been engaged in since day one in office.

This is important to note as Kadhimi represents a generational transition in Iraqi leadership.

While he was not one of the protest leaders, he also is not from the political elite many have become familiar with after the fall of Saddam's regime.

