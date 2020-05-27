Iraq pushes for Rescheduling of Reparations to Kuwait

Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for talks with senior officials.

Mr. Allawi held discussions with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, on bilateral relations and delivered a written message from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

He also held talks with the Minister of Finance, Barrak Al-Shitan, the Minister of Oil, Khaled Al-Fadhel, the Deputy Foreign minister, Khaled Al-Jarallah and other senior Kuwaiti officials.

The discussions focused on taking forward and implementing the decisions of the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq held in Kuwait in February 2018, linking the electricity grids of the two countries, and rescheduling Iraq's compensation payments to Kuwait.

The two sides also discussed encouraging Kuwaiti investment in Iraq, especially in the commercial and industrial sectors, and in infrastructure.

Mr. Allawi earlier visited Saudi Arabia where he held talks with Saudi officials on deepening economic and commercial and cooperation.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)