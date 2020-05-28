UNAMI: Individual Responsibility Essential to Confront COVID-19

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) applauds the Iraqi government's leadership and decisive response to the COVID-19 outbreak at a time when it is also confronting separate crises, including social unrest and an unprecedented economic downturn.

The UN commends the determination shown by local, regional and national authorities to contain the virus, as well as the success of the early and sustained measures that were adopted with strong support from communities. It nevertheless warns that each and every person plays a critical role in facing the ongoing second wave of infections observed across many governorates.

Recalling her recent statement to the UN Security Council, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that "no amount of government response can succeed without the active involvement of the entire population". She added "Despite the high hardship imposed by these measures, we know that they represent our best hope of getting back on our feet as soon as possible".

The entire United Nations family, with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the lead, is providing critical assistance to Iraq to face the pandemic, including lab and medical supplies, personal protective equipment, funding and technical advice.

"Iraqis can continue to count on the steadfast support of the United Nations during their time of need. The ultimate responsibility lies with individuals, who must play their part by following the instructions of the health authorities to protect themselves and their families'', the Special Representative concluded.

(Source: UN)