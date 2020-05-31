How US should approach Strategic Dialogue with Iraq

By Ranj Alaadin, for Brookings Institution. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq has a new prime minister. What next?

After five months and two failed attempts, Iraq has a new prime minister.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's appointment offers the country the prospect of some respite after months of political paralysis and mass social unrest since October 2019.

The unrest has rocked the political class, and has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the dramatic decline in oil prices, and tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

