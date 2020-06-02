Iraq's May Oil Revenue Slightly Up

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced oil exports for May of 99,585,283 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.212 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.438 million bpd exported in April.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 96,039,852 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,545,431 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $2.092 billion at an average price of $21.005 per barrel.

April's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)