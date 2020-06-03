Iranian Minister in Iraq for Talks on Energy Cooperation

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardekanian has paid a visit to Iraq for talks on energy cooperation.

During his trip to Baghdad, Ardekanian will hold talks with his new Iraqi counterpart and the other senior officials of the Arab country to weigh plans for the promotion of cooperation in the electricity industry.

The Iranian and Iraqi energy ministers are expected to discuss the expansion of Tehran-Baghdad cooperation in the energy industry, a plan to synchronize the power grids of Iran and Iraq, the training programs, and development of the electricity networks of the two neighbors.

In a ceremony in November 2019, Iran connected its national grid to Iraq.

Power cuts in Iraq have often prompted protests against the authorities. Iran supplies enough gas to power 2,500 megawatts (MW), as well as providing Iraq with 1,200 MW in direct power supplies.

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)