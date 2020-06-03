IBBC holds Women's Group discussion

On Monday, 1st June the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) held a well attended Women's Group discussion entitled 'Women in Business: Current Challenges and Future Perspectives' with Ms Samar Thamer Al Mafraji, Managing Director, AMS Iraq chairing the session.
Speakers included:
- Ms Caroline McGarr, Managing Director, Thinkbank;
- Mrs Faten Issa Alsarraf, Managing Director, Final Fix Interiors LLC;
- Mrs Samar Rassam-Whitticombe, Director, Somer Industrial Projects; and,
- Ms Paulina Argudin, Senior Analyst, G4S Risk Consulting.
The discussion covered a wide range topics from personnel training in Iraq, gender equality issues to personal experiences while working in large corporations.
Finally a very insightful survey on Iraqi consumer habits and how these differ between men and women was presented at the meeting.
For more information please contact [email protected]
(Source: IBBC)
