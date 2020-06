By John Lee.

Linxon Sweden AB has signed a contract with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to build 132-KV power transmission stations in Baghdad, Kut and Diwaniya.

The contract was signed in Stockholm in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm, Mr. Ahmed Al-Kamali.

Linxon is a joint venture company set up by SNC-Lavalin and ABB to deliver turnkey electrical AC substation projects.

(Source: Iraq Ministry of Foreign Affairs)