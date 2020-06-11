Zoom Invitation: Iraq 2020, a Country at the Crossroads

You are invited

to hear a discussion of the IBBC Advisory Council's paper on

'Iraq 2020, a country at the crossroads'

When: Monday 15th June at 2pm UK

Where: Zoom Platform

The paper published for the new Iraqi Government recommends a number of decisive changes to be implemented without delay, in order for Iraq to be able to navigate the rapidly deepening economic crisis she is facing.

This open public forum takes place in partnership with IRIS (Institute of Regional and International Studies) at AUIS (American University of Iraq, Sulaimani) and Chatham House.

Speakers include:

Professor Frank Gunter, Lehigh University

Dr Renad Mansour, Chatham House

Mr Ahmed Tabaqchali, IRIS at AUIS

Professor Mohammed Al-Uzri, University of Leicester

Mr Abdul Aziz Shwan Ahmed, Iraqi Government

Mr Hani Akkawi, CCC

Click below to read the full paper:

Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads - English

Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads - Arabic