Zoom Invitation: Iraq 2020, a Country at the Crossroads

You are invited
to hear a discussion of the IBBC Advisory Council's paper on
'Iraq 2020, a country at the crossroads'
When: Monday 15th June at 2pm UK
Where: Zoom Platform
The paper published for the new Iraqi Government recommends a number of decisive changes to be implemented without delay, in order for Iraq to be able to navigate the rapidly deepening economic crisis she is facing.
This open public forum takes place in partnership with IRIS (Institute of Regional and International Studies) at AUIS (American University of Iraq, Sulaimani) and Chatham House.
Speakers include:
- Professor Frank Gunter, Lehigh University
- Dr Renad Mansour, Chatham House
- Mr Ahmed Tabaqchali, IRIS at AUIS
- Professor Mohammed Al-Uzri, University of Leicester
- Mr Abdul Aziz Shwan Ahmed, Iraqi Government
- Mr Hani Akkawi, CCC
Click below to read the full paper:
Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads - English
Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads - Arabic
No comments yet.