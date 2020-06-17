Iraq "The Best Place on Earth to find and Produce Oil"

By John Lee.

Petrel Resources has said that its operations in Iraq, which had been dormant for some time, are "once again showing life".

In its Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31/12/19, the company said:

"Our Iraqi, director, Riadh, is actively promoting our ongoing interest in participating in the development of the many oil opportunities in Iraq. It remains the best place on earth to find and produce oil.

"The political situation is finally stabilising. We have reconnected with people who assisted us between 1999 - 2010 when we were active in the country. Though only a small company, we have a track record in Iraq, we worked there for more than a decade and have a wealth of data on the oil geology of the country.

"We are hopeful that we will get an opportunity to play a part in developing the oil industry."

(Source: Petrel Resources)