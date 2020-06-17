Navigate

Iraq: Urgent Need for Free Speech Protection

By on 17th June 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

A spike in violations of the right to free expression during widespread protests at the end of the former government's term in office and during the Covid-19 pandemic underscores the need for Iraq's new government to reform its laws, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Monday.

Iraqi authorities, including in the Kurdistan Region, have routinely used vaguely worded laws to bring criminal charges against people who express opinions they dislike.

More here.

(Source: HRW)

