Iraq: Urgent Need for Free Speech Protection

By John Lee.

A spike in violations of the right to free expression during widespread protests at the end of the former government's term in office and during the Covid-19 pandemic underscores the need for Iraq's new government to reform its laws, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Monday.

Iraqi authorities, including in the Kurdistan Region, have routinely used vaguely worded laws to bring criminal charges against people who express opinions they dislike.

(Source: HRW)