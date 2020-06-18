IBBC Young Executives Network holds Webinar

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)'s Young Executives Network held a Webinar on Wednesday highlighting the effects of COVID 19 and how the YEN can offer to support their members during this difficult period.

On the Panel was Mr Sammy Sharifi Co Chair of IBBC YEN, Ms Layla Al-Hassani of BP & Co Chair of IBBC YEN and Ms Rebecca Graham Senior Project Engineer, Wood.

A detailed presentation was given showing the impacts of COVID 19 and the overview key challenges and opportunities, Core Pillars, and a plan for the year ahead.

The YEN Webinar outlined ways they are supporting by giving back via STEM Initiative, AMAR Foundation Charity and Mentoring/Internships.