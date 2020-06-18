Journalists, Critics Threatened & Harassed in Iraq

By John Lee.

As decades of war and occupation come to an end, Iraqis are confronting their new era head on. A massive wave of protests across the country demanding an end to corruption and respect for human rights toppled the government in 2019.

With a new prime minister in place who speaks directly to many of the protesters' concerns, there is some hope the government may finally address some of these issues.

But as space for such conversation opens, it is unclear whether the new government will be able to address an ongoing campaign by many authorities to silence critics, with journalists and activists facing violence, harassment, and prosecution for simply speaking out.

Paul Aufiero talks with senior researcher Belkis Wille about her new report on the threat to free speech in Iraq and what this important moment means for the country.

(Source: HRW)