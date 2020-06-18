KRG discusses Land Ownership, Service Contracts

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired a video conference meeting on Tuesday on notarisation of lands and residential housing projects.

In the meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Barzani spoke about separating land plots allocated for projects in a bid to resolve the issue of lands granted to people by municipalities, and the issue of residential apartments which will be notarised under the names of owners.

The meeting also discussed the subject of reorganising income from companies providing services at cities and villages in a way these services are affordable by people. They also stressed the importance of speeding up the procedures of compensating those whose lands fall within the map of cities.

They also reviewed the implementation of laws and instructions relating to ownership of residential lands which have been trespassed in light of the parliament law no. 3 of 2019, which concerns the notarisation of lands that are trespassed in a way that favours low-income people and prevents trespassing of public properties.

Cabinet ministers explained their perspectives on these issues and their suggestions were approved following an exchange of views on these questions.

(Source: KRG)