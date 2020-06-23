Finance Min: Economy could reach Irreversible Lows By Editor on 23rd June 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics Iraq's economy could reach irreversible lows within the next year unless urgent reform measures are adopted, its Finance Minister warned in an exclusive interview with AFP on Monday. More here. (Source: AFP) Related posts: China's CITIC may Finance Iraqi Projects Iraqi to Rationalise Public Spending, Introduce Economic Reforms Iraq looking to Finance $3bn Upgrade to Power Grid Coronavirus Damages Iraqi Economy
