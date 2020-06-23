Genel Energy appoints new Non-Exec Director

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Canan Ediboğlu as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Canan has significant industry, financial, and corporate experience. She has been a non-executive board member of ING Bank in Turkey since 2010, and Tupraş since 2017. Canan was formerly non-executive Board member of Aygaz between 2011 and 2017, and a non-executive Board member of Pyrsmia Turkey between 2013 and March of this year.

Prior to this, Canan spent almost 30 years at Royal Dutch Shell, culminating in her role as the country chair and CEO of Shell Turkey, roles she held between 2001 and 2009. She was previously CFO of Shell Turkey, preceded by a series of positions at the company across numerous aspects of the business, notably marketing, treasury and planning. During her tenure as CEO and country chair, she was involved in leading a significant number of acquisitions and nurtured the growth of Shell in Turkey.

Following her retirement from Royal Dutch Shell, Canan advised Accenture on the setting up of their energy business in Turkey, and spent nine years advising Maersk and APM Terminals on their port investments and improving their networking in Turkey. She is the former President of PETDER (Turkish Association of Petroleum Industrialists) and Chair of the Oil Industry Council Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.

Canan is also an active member of various NGOs, and is a board member of the Turkish Autism Society, the Global Relations Forum, and Embarq - the Centre for Sustainable Transport, having previously been a Board member of WWF Turkey for a number of years.

With the appointment of Canan to the Board, the commitment made by the Company to return the Board to an equal balance of independent versus non-independent Directors has been fulfilled.

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Canan to the Board. She has a wealth of relevant industry and financial experience, as well as extensive work with NGOs. Canan will bring further insight and perspective to the Board as we aim to fulfil our goal of generating significant shareholder value, while acting as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix."

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Russell Reynolds in connection with the appointment.

(Source: Genel Energy)