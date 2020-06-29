Navigate

New Hospital Opened in Basra

By on 29th June 2020 in Healthcare

By John Lee.

Dar Al-Shifa Hospital has been opened in Al-Zubair district in Basra Province.

The hospital, a private-sector investment project which created 100 new jobs and cost $24 million, has a capacity of 60 beds, five operating theatres, an ophthalmology centre, a dental clinic, a maternity ward, an emergency department, laboratories and a pharmacy.

The Iraqi Government said it encourages private investment in Iraq's health infrastructure as part of its strategy to build a modern and accessible healthcare system.

(Source: Iraqi Government)

