Linxon Wins $80m Order for Substations in Iraq

By John Lee.

Swedish company Linxon has won an order of around $80 million to the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq for delivery of four turnkey 132/33 kV GIS substations. The contract forms part of the Electricity Sector Reconstruction Project (Phase 2) financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The delivery includes all needed equipment (High Voltage 132 kV GIS, 132/33 kV power transformers, 33 kV switchgear, control & protection system, communication system etc) as well as design, civil construction works, installation and commissioning. The delivery time is 18 months and the project will start around July, 2020.

Frédéric Tréfois, CEO of Linxon, said:

"We are honoured to have received this mandate and are grateful for the collaboration and support by JICA in financing this project.

"This type of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) project truly demonstrates the confidence of our clients in our comprehensive offering and our ability to deliver enhanced value.

"We have a good relationship and long-standing experience working with the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq in helping the country to ramp up it's electricity capacity. I am proud of the Linxon team demonstrating resilience and winning this award during the current situation".

JICA is the agency implementing Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA). JICA works proactively to address development challenges in Iraq by utilizing Japanese ODA loans. The Electricity Sector Reconstruction Project supports construction of power transmission and distribution facilities in Iraq, where the demand for electricity is especially high.

Linxon is a joint venture company set up in 2018 by SNC-Lavalin and ABB to deliver turnkey electrical AC substation projects.

(Source: Linxon)