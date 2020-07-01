US Firm wins $15m Iraq Training Deal

By John Lee.

Spartan Air Academy Iraq LLC, Irving, Texas, has been awarded a $14,769,952 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to contract FA8617-20-C-6232 for the Iraq T-6A contractor logistics support and training maintenance program.

The modification provides for the exercise of an option to extend the term of the contract for the continued services needed in order to effectively maintain and operate a fleet of 15 T-6A training aircraft.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2020.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)