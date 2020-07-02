Sharp Drop in Iraqi Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for June of 84,490,194 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.816 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.212 million bpd exported in May.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 81,007,685 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,482,519 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $2.861 billion at an average price of $33.864 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)